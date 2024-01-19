Cook County Jail inmates become authors in nonprofit's writing program

Some inmates at the Cook County Jail can now add "published author" to their resumes.

On Friday morning, the Cook County Sheriff's Office hosted a publication ceremony at the jail.

The inmates completed an intensive writing and socio-emotional learning program called the "ConTextos Authors Circle."

The nonprofit that put on the program, ConTextos, says their objective is to reduce violence among those who are most at risk by developing social and emotional skills.

Sheriff Tom Dart thanked the teachers of the program and encouraged the inmates to keep writing.