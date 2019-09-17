Cook County judge denies state's request to raise R. Kelly's bond

article

A Cook County judge on Tuesday denied the state’s request to raise singer R. Kelly’s bond.

The state was asking for no-bond to be issued while he faces charges at the state level, saying that when the initial bond decision was made, the court wasn’t aware of charges against Kelly in three other jurisdictions, including ones at the federal level.

The defense countered that Kelly is not a flight risk and is not a danger to others.

The judge agreed and held bond at $1 million, but said that could be revisited if circumstances change.

Kelly was charged in February with 10 counts of aggravated crimanal sexual abuse. Prosecutors say out of four alleged victims, three are minors.