Cook County judge not hearing domestic violence cases due to recent criticism

A Cook County judge who faced criticism for his domestic violence rulings is no longer handling cases.

Judge Thomas E. Nowinski came under fire after releasing a man who later allegedly stabbed his wife to death in Portage Park.

He also denied an emergency protective order for a person who went on to kill the child of a former partner.

Cook County Chief Judge Timothy Evans said Nowinski is not hearing cases due to "anonymous threats." Evans also said his office is investigating whether any staff members failed to follow protocols in recent cases.

RELATED: Cook County judge faces criticism after deadly stabbing in Portage Park