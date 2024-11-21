Cook County judge faces criticism after deadly stabbing in Portage Park

A deadly stabbing on Chicago's Northwest Side is reigniting calls for changes in how domestic violence cases are handled, following a tragic incident that left a woman dead and an off-duty police officer wounded Tuesday afternoon.

The incident unfolded around 2:23 p.m. in the 5600 block of West Leland Avenue, where the officer witnessed a man stabbing a woman and intervened by firing shots at the suspect.

During the incident, the officer suffered a graze wound to the leg and was taken to Lutheran General Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. He is expected to recover.

The victim of the stabbing, identified as 54-year-old Lacramioara Beldie, died at the scene.

Surveillance footage from a neighbor’s Ring camera captured the suspect fleeing the scene in a gold minivan.

Hours later, Chicago police located the suspect, identified as 57-year-old Constantin Beldie, deceased inside a vehicle in the 5500 block of West Leland Avenue.

Constantin Beldie

Court records show that Beldie had a history of domestic violence charges.

He was arrested on Oct. 7 for kidnapping and domestic battery charges.

According to a petition for pretrial detention, prosecutors said that on Oct. 3, Lacramioara was walking through an alleyway when she was approached by Constantin.

Constantin allegedly got out of his vehicle and accused Lacramioara of poisoning him. He then struck her in the face and body multiple times.

When Lacramioara attempted to defend herself, Constantin allegedly threw her to the ground using her backpack.

He then dragged her towards his vehicle and put her in the backseat. She was in the vehicle for about 10 seconds before escaping, prosecutors said.

A witness said she heard Lacramioara scream and the incident was captured on surveillance video.

Constantin allegedly fled the scene after the incident.

On Oct. 8, the victim was granted an order of protection against Constantin by Judge Thomas Nowinski. The order was set to expire on Oct. 29.

On Monday, Constantin appeared in court on Monday, where he pleaded not guilty to the following charges:

Aggravated domestic battery/strangle

Attempted kidnapping by force or threat

Aggravated battery/strangle

Aggravated battery/public place

Unlawful restraint

Constantin was released on electronic monitoring.

The stabbing has renewed criticism of the judicial system’s handling of domestic violence cases. The Network: Advocating Against Domestic Violence, a coalition of over 40 organizations, called for reform and criticized Judge Nowinski for his handling of this case.

"Judge Nowinski’s failure to protect the community has now resulted in two tragic, preventable murders," said Amanda Pyron, President and CEO of The Network: Advocating Against Domestic Violence. "He has repeatedly shown he does not have the judgment necessary to keep survivors safe, and at a minimum he must be reassigned. When survivors go to the courts for protection, that protection must be effective. Judge Nowinski has failed in that duty, and allowing him to continue to hear domestic violence cases sends the wrong message to survivors across Chicagoland."

Advocates argue that these cases highlight systemic failures in protecting victims of domestic violence.

The Network also urged the Pretrial division to improve screening procedures to ensure judges have all necessary information when making decisions regarding the release of suspects in domestic violence cases.