Woman fatally stabbed, man shot in Chicago's Jefferson Park neighborhood: CFD

A woman was fatally stabbed and a man was shot Tuesday afternoon on Chicago's Northwest Side.

Police vehicles and crime scene tape could be seen near a residence in the 5600 block of West Leland Avenue.

The circumstances of what actually happened were not immediately clear. According to the Chicago Fire Department, a woman was dead on arrival at Resurrection Hospital after being stabbed.

The man wounded by gunfire was in stable condition at Lutheran General Hospital.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.