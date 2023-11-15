Cook County judge postpones water shutoff after landlord at mobile home park racks up $800K in unpaid bills

A Cook County Judge issued an agreed order on Friday temporarily postponing the disconnection of water service at Forest View Mobile Home Park in Blue Island.

Earlier this month, residents of the mobile home park were told their water would be shut off on Nov. 20, just days before Thanksgiving.

The city says it's because their landlord racked up nearly $1 million in unpaid bills.

On Wednesday evening, neighbors attended a Committee of the Whole meeting at City Hall to plead with officials for help.

"We can’t celebrate Thanksgiving because there’s not going to be any water. No running water," said Sheila Ware, a resident. "It’s disturbing to all of us, it’s stressful to all of us, it’s like, no words, what can you say."

Located at 13800 Division Street, the neighborhood is home to families with young children, elderly residents and community members who can't afford to leave at the drop of a hat.

"This was a 13-day notice and three days before Thanksgiving," said Ware.

After calling the city, Ware discovered a stunning revelation. Forest View Mobile Home Park has been ignoring water bill invoices since 2021 – only paying bills sporadically, according to officials.

Residents have been paying their bills on time each month, but their landlord currently owes the city $858,477.90 in unpaid water bills.

A spokesperson for the City of Blue Island tells FOX 32 Chicago that the total amount owed continues to climb, yet Forest View hasn’t paid a dime since March.

"We trusted you, we gave you your money, we gave them the money," said Veronica Pimentel, a community member.

Pimentel, a mother of four children who also cares for her elderly father-in-law, says she's furious. During Wednesday’s meeting, she and other neighbors asked officials to think of their own families – and imagine what it would be like to be forced from their homes at the start of the holiday season.

Under the new agreed order, the owners of Forest View will be required to pay $425,000 towards the $858,000 that is owed in unpaid water bills and penalties.

The judge will hear the matter again on Dec. 12 and water service will remain on in the interim, officials said.

FOX 32 Chicago left a voicemail for Forest View on Wednesday but did not immediately hear back. Attempts to reach the management company on Sunday also went unanswered.