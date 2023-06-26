Cook County launches LeadCare program for free lead service line replacements

Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle, alongside city leaders, introduced on Monday "LeadCare Cook County" — a new initiative aimed at promoting a safe and healthy learning environment for children by providing free lead service line replacements.

The program is made possible through the partnership between Elevate and Cook County's Project Rainbow.

LeadCare Cook County is initially targeting suburban home-based child care services, ensuring that these facilities have access to clean and uncontaminated water.

The program's ultimate goal is to expand its reach to all interested suburban areas within Cook County by 2025.