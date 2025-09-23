Cook County police: Loaded gun found in Chicago felon's car

The Brief Sheriff's police say they found a loaded gun in Terrell Washington's vehicle during a Sept. 14 traffic stop. The 40-year-old did not have a CCL or FOID, they said. He was ordered into Cook County Jail custody the day after his arrest.



A 40-year-old Chicago man was arrested earlier this month in River North after the Cook County Sheriff's Office says a loaded gun was found in his vehicle during a traffic stop.

What we know:

Sheriff’s police said officers pulled over a white Kia around 10:50 p.m. on Sept. 14 in the 100 block of West Chicago Avenue because it had expired tags.

Officers said they saw an open container of alcohol inside and told the driver, Terrell Washington, and a passenger to step out so the vehicle could be towed.

During a search of the car, officers said they recovered a loaded gun. Washington did not have a valid FOID card or concealed carry license, according to the sheriff’s office.

Terrell Washington and the gun found in his car | Cook County Sheriff's Office

Washington was charged with aggravated unlawful possession of a weapon and felon in possession of a weapon. He also received several vehicle code citations.

His passenger was released without charges.

What's next:

Washington appeared at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse on Sept. 15. He was ordered into custody at Cook County Jail.