Cook County man allegedly possessed sexually explicit images of children as young as infants

A man from Cook County has been charged for allegedly possessing sexually pornographic images of children as young as infants.

Eric Lund, 29, of Bartlett, faces one count of possession of child pornography videos, and one count of child pornography images of victims under the age of 13.

According to authorities, the Cook County Sheriff’s Police Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Unit received a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about underage pornographic images and videos found on a social media account linked to Lund who lives in the 700 block of Thornbury Court.

Investigators then obtained search warrants to seize his cell phone and electronic devices.

Authorities found that Lund allegedly viewed sexually pornographic images and videos of children under the age of 13 on multiple social media apps.

His phone revealed more than 45 sexually explicit images and videos of children as young as infants, authorities said.

Lund was taken into custody Tuesday, and charged accordingly.

He was issued a $20,000 bond Wednesday, and was released after posting bond.