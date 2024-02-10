Cook County man arrested for attempted murder: police

article

A Cook County man was arrested early Friday morning following a shooting incident at his home in Schaumburg.

Police say 37-year-old Jacob Tamillo allegedly fired multiple shots from his balcony near the 1200 Cambia Drive at approximately 8:20 p.m.

An officer was in the area responding to a neighbor's complaint when the officer heard gunshots.

Witnesses say the shots came from a balcony and identified the shooter as Tamillo due to their previous interactions with him from living in the same neighborhood.

Police say Tamillo retreated into his apartment and would not cooperate with the officer's requests for him to exit.

The Northern Illinois Police Alarm System (NIPAS) responded to the scene and Tamillo surrendered. He was taken into Schaumburg Police custody at approximately 12:45 a.m. Friday.

A black handgun and spent shell casings were recovered from the scene. There were no injuries or damage to property reported.

The Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office approved two counts of attempted murder/intent to kill/injure against Tamillo. He was scheduled to appear in court Saturday for a detention hearing.