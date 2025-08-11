Cook County man charged after dog injured while tied to moving truck: sheriff

The Brief Vianey Madrid-Segura, 34, was charged with aggravated animal cruelty after allegedly dragging a 5-year-old Yorkie behind his pickup truck in Ford Heights on Aug. 1. The dog suffered severe injuries to her paws and abdomen and required emergency care; she was later released to a relative. Madrid-Segura was cited for driving without a license, arrested on Aug. 6, and released pending a court appearance on Aug. 11, where a petition for pretrial detention was denied.



A suburban man is charged with felony animal cruelty after authorities say he dragged a small dog behind his pickup truck in south suburban Ford Heights.

What we know:

The incident occurred around 8 p.m. on Aug. 1, when Cook County sheriff’s police stopped a silver pickup truck in the 1300 block of Seeley Avenue.

Deputies said the vehicle, driven by 34-year-old Vianey Madrid-Segura, was seen dragging a 5-year-old female Yorkshire terrier by a leash tied to the truck’s hitch.

According to the sheriff’s office, the Yorkie was bleeding heavily when the truck came to a stop. Officers rendered aid before transporting the dog to an animal hospital.

She was released the following day, Aug. 2, to a relative of Madrid-Segura.

At the scene, Madrid-Segura was issued a citation for driving without a license. He later contacted the Sheriff’s Police Animal Crimes Unit to assist in the investigation, authorities said.

Dig deeper:

Further investigation revealed Madrid-Segura had tied the dog to the truck hitch to let it relieve itself, then drove off with the dog still tethered, according to the sheriff’s office.

Officials said the dog suffered severe injuries, including trauma to her paws and abdomen, which will require ongoing treatment.

Madrid-Segura was taken into custody on Aug. 6 and charged with aggravated cruelty to animals, a Class 4 felony.

He was cited and released pending a court appearance on Aug. 11, when a petition for pretrial detention was denied, officials said.