Cook County man charged in Hoffman Estates stabbing

Charges have been filed after a man was stabbed unprovoked in a Hoffman Estates parking lot Sunday night.

Police arrested 37-year-old Michael Passev, of Hoffman Estates, after he allegedly stabbed a 56-year-old man in the 100 block of East Golf Road.

Officers were initially called to the 1100 block of Roselle Road at 11:54 a.m. for a suspicious person attempting to open car doors and throwing things at businesses. While they were on their way, officers got a second call about a nearby stabbing.

The victim was found with multiple stab wounds and was taken to Lutheran General Hospital where he underwent surgery and is listed in stable condition.

Passev was arrested nearby in the 1000 block of Roselle Road and was charged with attempted murder. He was scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday for a bond hearing.

The police department has stated that this incident appears to be isolated and there is no ongoing threat to the community.