Cook County man charged with impersonating cop to allegedly prey on teenage girls

A suburban man accused of impersonating a police officer to prey on teenage girls has been arrested.

According to Park Ridge police, on June 14 and June 23, a man who identified himself as a police officer and was wearing a badge on a chain around his neck approached two teenage girls at nighttime and said he needed to pat them down. He then proceeded to grab their buttocks, police said.

To catch the suspect, Park Ridge police deployed female officer decoys who were dressed as teenage girls in the area of where the two incidents occurred.

On June 29, police say two of the decoy officers were walking in the area of the 300 block of South Lincoln Ave. around midnight when they were approached by the offender. He claimed he was conducting curfew checks and needed to pat them down, police said.

The offender then grabbed a female officer's chest, police said. The female officers then identified themselves and the suspect ran away.

Assisting officers nearby joined in the foot chase and took the man into custody. He was identified as 38-year-old James E. Tripi of Streamwood. He's been charged with impersonating an officer, unlawful restraint, and aggravated battery.

James E. Tripi | Provided

Tripi is being held until his bond hearing.

Anyone with additional information is urged to contact Park Ridge police at 847-318-5305.