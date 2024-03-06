Cook County man charged in 2023 expressway shooting: ISP

A man from North Riverside was charged in connection to a shooting on I-290 on Chicago's West Side last year.

Illinois State Police say Ruben Barajas, 31, was indicted on Tuesday.

The shooting occurred on May 17, 2023, at 5:17 a.m. on the I-290 eastbound ramp to Cicero Avenue.

Police say Barajas was in a black GMC Envoy when he shot at another vehicle and fled the scene.

Ruben Barajas (ISP)

The victim's driver’s side door was struck by gunfire. The victim was shot in the upper left leg and was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

ISP officers identified the suspect in the black GMC as Barajas following an investigation.

Barajas was charged with Attempted Murder and Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm. He is currently being held at the Cook County Jail.