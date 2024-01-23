Cook County man charged in armed robbery at West Side business
CHICAGO - A man from suburban Oak Lawn was arrested Monday in connection to an armed robbery at a retail business on Chicago's West Side last week.
Police say Ardamis Sims, 26, robbed a business on South Cicero Avenue near South State Road at gunpoint.
The incident occurred on Jan. 16 at 6 p.m., according to Chicago police.
Sims was charged with one count of armed robbery. He was scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.
No additional information is available at this time.