Cook County man charged in armed robbery at West Side business

CHICAGO
CHICAGO - A man from suburban Oak Lawn was arrested Monday in connection to an armed robbery at a retail business on Chicago's West Side last week. 

Police say Ardamis Sims, 26, robbed a business on South Cicero Avenue near South State Road at gunpoint. 

The incident occurred on Jan. 16 at 6 p.m., according to Chicago police. 

Sims was charged with one count of armed robbery. He was scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday. 

No additional information is available at this time.