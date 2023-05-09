Cook County man charged with murder in West Side fatal shooting

Chicago police have arrested a suburban suspect in connection to a fatal shooting of a 25-year-old man on the city's West Side.

Tyrone Lumpkins, Jr., 32, of La Grange, was taken into custody on Sunday and charged with one felony count of first-degree murder for the fatal shooting that took place hours earlier in the 200 block of N. St. Louis Ave.

The victim was shot several times by an occupant of a dark-colored jeep that pulled up while he was walking down the street. The occupant was later identified as Lumpkins, police said.

Tyrone Lumpkins, Jr. | Chicago Police Department

The victim was rushed to Stroger Hospital in critical condition and later pronounced dead.

Lumpkins is scheduled to appear in bond court on Wednesday.

The investigation is ongoing.

No further information was available.