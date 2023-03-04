Cook County man charged with murdering woman he dated for 3 years

A Cook County man is facing charges for allegedly killing a woman he dated for three years.

Schaumburg police say Jesus Gomez-Marcano, 26, was arrested for the death of 24-year-old Yvonne Lattouf-Delgado.

On Wednesday, police were called to an apartment in Schaumburg for a well-being check around 9 p.m. at 1004 N. Plum Grove Road. Upon entering the apartment, they discovered the victim's body.

Investigators say Gomez-Marcano was at the victim’s home and while he was there he pushed her to the ground and stabbed her in the neck.

Jesus Gomez-Marcano (Schaumburg Police Department)

Her cause of death was confirmed a homicide by the medical examiner's office.

Police initially said evidence led them to believe Lattouf-Delgado knew her attacker. They later discovered that the victim and Gomez-Marcano had previously been in a relationship for three years.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

The Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office approved a First Degree Murder charge against Gomez-Marcano.

He is scheduled to appear in bond court today.