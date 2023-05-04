Cook County man charged with reckless homicide after passenger dies in Dan Ryan Expressway crash

article

An Oak Forest man faces a reckless homicide charge after a passenger in his vehicle died in a crash earlier this year.

Angelo Mesadieu, 20, was charged with one count of reckless homicide.

At about 11:33 p.m. on Feb. 4, Illinois State Police troopers responded to a two-unit crash with injuries on the Dan Ryan Expressway, Interstate 94 southbound, just north of the Interstate 57 split.

The passenger in one of the vehicles was transported to an area hospital, where they were later pronounced dead. The driver of the vehicle, Mesadieu, was uninjured.

The driver and passenger of the second vehicle transported themselves to an area hospital with minor injuries.

It was determined during an investigation that high speeds led to the fatal crash.

Mesadieu was charged Tuesday and is being held at the Cook County Correctional Center with no bond.