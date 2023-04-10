Cook County man crashed into school bus while under the influence of alcohol: police

article

A Palatine man has been charged after allegedly crashing into a school bus while under the influence of alcohol last week.

At about 3:21 p.m. on April 6, Palatine police officers responded to the intersection of South Roselle Road and West St. James Court for a traffic crash involving a school bus.

While investigating, officers believed the driver of the vehicle that struck the school bus may have been under the influence of alcohol, police said.

Gregory A. Wells, 62, was arrested and charged with aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol — having more than three previous DUI violations, illegal transportation of alcohol and several other traffic citations related to the crash.

No injuries were reported in the crash.

Wells was transported to the Cook County 3rd District Courthouse, where his bond was set at $10,000.

His next court date is scheduled for May 1.