Cook County man crashed into Uber, squad cars while fleeing police, spit on officer: authorities

A Cook County man is accused of crashing into an Uber driver and squad car while fleeing from police in Gary, Indiana Tuesday night.

At about 11:30 p.m., a police officer with the Lake County, Indiana Sheriff's Department attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a black SUV near 44th Avenue and Grant Street in Gary, authorities said.

The driver did not stop for a traffic signal and was missing a working headlight and license plate.

The driver fled at a high rate of speed north on Grant Street, then entered westbound Interstate I-80/94 and traveled toward Chicago, authorities said.

Another Lake County police officer joined the pursuit and followed the driver to the 115th Street exit in Chicago.

At that point, the suspect rear-ended an Uber.

Lake County officers then attempted to perform a Precision Immobilization Technique to stop the fleeing vehicle.

The SUV struck a Lake County officer's patrol vehicle twice and eventually stopped, authorities said.

The occupants of the SUV then exited the vehicle and fled on foot.

Officers with the Chicago Police Department were made aware of the suspects' approximate last known location and spotted the alleged driver in a marsh near South Doty Avenue.

Police identified the suspect as 20-year-old Elijah Singleton of South Holland.

Officers located a 10 mm extended handgun magazine with 16 live rounds from the SUV.

Additionally, a .40 caliber magazine with two hollow-point live rounds in it and unopened packages of suspected marijuana were also located in the vehicle.

Singleton was booked into a correctional facility in Cook County, pending extradition, authorities said.

He also had an active warrant for theft in South Holland.

According to the Lake County Sheriff's Department, Singleton could face multiple charges including resisting law enforcement, refusing to identify himself, reckless driving and possession of marijuana. Additionally, he will face citations for traffic violations.

It was noted that he may face charges for spitting on a Chicago police officer during his arrest, authorities said.

The Uber driver and police officer who were struck by the SUV were uninjured.