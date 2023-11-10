Cook County man crashed into vehicle in Orland Park going 90 mph, killing the driver: police

article

A Cook County man is accused of driving recklessly and crashing into a vehicle in Orland Park last week, killing the driver.

Elijah A. White, 23, of Broadview, faces one count of reckless homicide.

At about 4:07 a.m. on Oct. 28, Orland Park police officers responded to a report of a crash at the intersection of 151st and Harlem Avenue.

When officers arrived, they learned that a Nissan Sentra had been struck while turning north on Harlem Avenue while there was a green arrow present.

The offender, driving a Kia Forte, entered the intersection while traveling south on Harlem Avenue and failed to stop at a red light, crashing into the victim's vehicle.

The driver of the Nissan was the only person in the vehicle and was transported to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries.

While investigating, police determined that the driver of the Kia, later identified as White, allegedly disregarded the red light signal while driving in excess of 90 mph five seconds prior to the impact, authorities said.

White is scheduled to attend a detention hearing Saturday morning.