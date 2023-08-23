Cook County man fired shots at victim's vehicle after argument in Downers Grove: prosecutors

article

Bond has been set for a Cook County man accused of firing a handgun several times at an occupied vehicle in Downers Grove in June.

Douglas Thigpen, 36, of Oak Park, has been charged with one count of aggravated discharge of a firearm directed at a person or occupied vehicle.

At about 5:46 p.m. on June 9, Downers Grove police officers responded to a call of shots fired in the 5700 block of Walnut Avenue.

While investigating, detectives determined that the victim and Thigpen were involved in a verbal altercation and Thigpen allegedly got into his vehicle and drove away with the victim following in her vehicle.

Thigpen then allegedly stopped his vehicle, got out and fired four shots from a Beretta 9 mm handgun at the victim's vehicle while she was still in the driver's seat of the car. Thigpen then fled the scene.

On Aug. 17, a judge issued a $1 million arrest warrant for Thigpen, who then turned himself in Tuesday night.

"Discharging a firearm, particularly at an occupied vehicle in a residential area, as alleged against Mr. Thigpen will not be tolerated in DuPage County and will be met with the full force and effect of the law," said DuPage County State's Attorney Robert Berlin. "Thankfully, no one was injured as a result of Mr. Thigpen’s alleged actions. I commend the Downers Grove Police Department for their outstanding work in the identification and apprehension of the defendant in this case. I thank Assistant State’s Attorney Heather Misura for her efforts in securing strong charges against the defendant."

Bond was set at $1,000,000 for Thigpen in accordance with the previously issued arrest warrant.

His next court appearance is scheduled for Sept. 19.