Cook County man met victims on dating app, stole items from them: police

A Cook County man is accused of meeting up with victims he met on a dating app and then stealing personal items from them.

Davon T. Fulilove, 33, of Dolton, faces several felony charges of theft and has multiple outstanding warrants from Indiana, Michigan and Wisconsin.

According to Lansing police, Fulilove would allegedly meet his victims via a dating app and take advantage of the situation to steal items from the victims.

Surveillance was set up in the area of Thornton-Lansing Road and Stoney Island Avenue and Fulilove was allegedly seen in the area on Monday.

He then fled on foot when investigators tried stopping him.

He was allegedly found hiding in an adjacent field and was taken into custody.