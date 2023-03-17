Cook County man posed as water department employee while accomplices ransacked victim's home: police

A suburban man is accused of posing as a water department employee in order to distract a homeowner while his accomplices ransacked his residence for valuables.

At about 3:15 p.m. Monday, Cook County Sheriff's Police responded to a burglary call in the 10600 block of Wrightwood Avenue in unincorporated Leyden Township.

When officers arrived, they learned that a man convinced an 89-year-old homeowner to allow him inside his home to perform a water test, the sheriff's office said.

While the man distracted the victim in the kitchen, other suspects entered the home and went through the bedrooms. The suspects then left the residence with jewelry and drove away.

Sheriff's Police observed the vehicle and found the driver, 23-year-old Kevin Miller from Justice, alone in the vehicle with jewelry.

He was charged with residential burglary and issued a $100,000 bond Thursday.

The investigation is ongoing.