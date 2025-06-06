Cook County man robbed hotel at gunpoint in 2024, police say
COOK COUNTY - A Palatine man has been arrested and charged in connection with a 2024 armed robbery at a hotel in Buffalo Grove, police announced on Friday.
What we know:
Marco Vazquez, 28, was taken into custody without incident on Wednesday. He is accused of robbing the Extended Stay America hotel at 1525 Busch Parkway on Dec. 21, 2024.
According to the Buffalo Grove police, Vazquez jumped over the front desk counter and demanded money while showing a handgun.
He is now charged with one count of armed robbery, a Class X felony, and one count of aggravated robbery, a Class 1 felony.
Marco Vazquez
What's next:
Vazquez had his first court appearance Thursday at the Lake County Courthouse in Waukegan. Further details weren't shared.
The Source: The information in this article was provided by the Buffalo Grove Police Department.