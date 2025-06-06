Cook County man robbed hotel at gunpoint in 2024, police say

The Brief Marco Vazquez, 28, is charged in connection with a December 2024 armed robbery in Buffalo Grove. Police say Vazquez demanded cash at gunpoint at an Extended Stay America hotel. He was arrested and appeared in court earlier this week.



A Palatine man has been arrested and charged in connection with a 2024 armed robbery at a hotel in Buffalo Grove, police announced on Friday.

What we know:

Marco Vazquez, 28, was taken into custody without incident on Wednesday. He is accused of robbing the Extended Stay America hotel at 1525 Busch Parkway on Dec. 21, 2024.

According to the Buffalo Grove police, Vazquez jumped over the front desk counter and demanded money while showing a handgun.

He is now charged with one count of armed robbery, a Class X felony, and one count of aggravated robbery, a Class 1 felony.

Marco Vazquez

What's next:

Vazquez had his first court appearance Thursday at the Lake County Courthouse in Waukegan. Further details weren't shared.