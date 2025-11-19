Cook County man accused in attacks against women sentenced for assaulting police officer

The Brief Derek Rucker, 37, of Blue Island, pleaded guilty to aggravated battery of a peace officer. He received seven years in prison. He was accused in several attacks against women.



A suburban Chicago man accused of attacking several women, including a police officer, has learned his sentence.

What we know:

Derek Rucker, 37, of Blue Island, pleaded guilty Nov. 12 to aggravated battery of a peace officer, a Class 2 felony, court records show.

Derek Rucker (Chicago PD)

Judge Aleksandra Gillespie handed down a seven-year prison sentence, which includes credit for 34 days served in jail.

The backstory:

Rucker was arrested just after 11 a.m. Oct. 9 on East Grand Avenue in the River North neighborhood. He was identified as the suspect who, less than an hour earlier, allegedly struck a 44-year-old woman in the face in the 500 block of North State St.

He was charged with multiple counts of aggravated battery involving several victims across Chicago and Evanston.

Police said the attacks targeted women, including a transit worker and an on-duty officer in Evanston. The first incident took place on Sept. 21.

What's next:

Rucker will serve his seven-year sentence in the Illinois Department of Corrections, followed by a mandatory six-month supervised release period.