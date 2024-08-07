Cook County man shipped firearm parts in packages containing George Foreman grills to Israel: prosecutors

article

A Cook County man is awaiting sentencing after he pleaded guilty last week to illegally shipping firearm parts to Israel in 2022.

Amin Betuni, 37, of Palos Hills, was charged with knowingly and fraudulently exploiting firearm parts in violation of U.S. laws and regulations.

According to his plea agreement, Betuni admitted that he shipped firearm parts to individuals in Israel on at least three occasions in 2022.

The parts included rifle barrels, gas blocks for rifles and bolt carrier groups, prosecutors said.

Betuni also put false information on the shipping labels and concealed the firearm parts in packages that contained auto parts or George Foreman grills.

Prosecutors said the firearm parts were on the United States Commerce Control List and subject to federal export regulations. Because of this, the shipments from the U.S. to Israel required a license or written approval from the Department of Commerce, which was not obtained by Betuni prior to his shipments.

In December 2022, law enforcement officialssearched Betuni's residence and located more than 1,200 rounds of assorted ammunition, a shotgun, a rifle and a handgun, along with additional bold carrier groups and three firearm conversion devices, also known as "Glock switches." "Glock switches" equip firearms to fire multiple rounds with a single pull of the trigger.

"Export-control violations are critically important because they undermine federal laws and regulations that seek to protect international security," said Acting U.S. Attorney Morris Pasqual. "Our office will continue to work with our law enforcement partners to relentlessly pursue those who seek to exploit U.S. export-control laws for financial gain."

The conviction is punishable by a maximum sentence of 10 years in federal prison. Betuni's sentencing date is scheduled for Nov. 6.