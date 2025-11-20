Cook County man who shot 2 people in Jeep gets 42 years in prison

The Brief Damian Gonzales, 27, was sentenced to 42 years in prison after pleading guilty to attempted murder and aggravated battery with a firearm. Prosecutors say Gonzales shot two people sitting in a parked Jeep in February 2023 — hitting one twice and the other 11 times. Both victims recovered, and Gonzales must serve 85% of his sentence before being eligible for parole.



A Cook County man who opened fire on two people sitting in a parked Jeep will spend the next 42 years in prison.

What we know:

Prosecutors say 27-year-old Damian Gonzales of Chicago pleaded guilty to one count of attempted murder and one count of aggravated battery with a firearm. He was sentenced Wednesday in DuPage County.

Judge Brian Telander gave Gonzales 42 years for attempted murder and 30 years for aggravated battery. The sentences will run at the same time. Gonzales has been in custody since his bond hearing on Feb. 18, 2023.

The backstory:

Back on Feb. 16, 2023, Addison police responded to a shooting in the 500 block of South Wisconsin Avenue. Officers found two people inside a Jeep parked in a driveway, both suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Investigators say the victims were sitting in the Jeep when Gonzales pulled up in a Nissan Altima, got out, and started shooting — hitting one victim twice and the other 11 times. He took off but was arrested later that day.

Both victims survived and have since recovered.

What they're saying:

DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin called the case a reminder of how seriously his office takes public safety.

"Within hours of the shooting, Mr. Gonzales was off the streets and behind bars, where he will now remain for the next forty-two years," Berlin said. "We are all grateful that the victims in this case survived this ambush and wish them well as they continue their recovery."

Berlin also thanked Addison police and the prosecutors who handled the case.

What's next:

Gonzales will have to serve 85% of his sentence before he’s eligible for parole.