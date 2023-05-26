Boy, 9, killed in Cook County shooting identified: coroner

A 9-year-old boy was killed in a shooting in Cook County Thursday night.

The shooting took place in the village of Matteson in the 800 block of Campus Avenue.

The boy was identified by the Cook County medical examiner as Omuria Jones Brown.

Brown was taken to Franciscan Health Olympia Fields Hospital where he was pronounced dead at approximately 6:55 p.m.

Village of Matteson Police Chief Mike Jones, Mayor Sheila Chalmers-Currin and other police officials will hold a news conference to provide more details on the incident at 1:30 p.m. Friday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.