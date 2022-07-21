Cook County aims to eliminate $1 billion in medical debt

Cook County President Toni Preckwinkle has unveiled a plan to eliminate $1 billion in medical debt.

Preckwinkle wants the county to invest $12 million from its American Rescue Plan to partner with RIP Medical Debt.

The nonprofit group buys medical accounts for pennies on the dollar and forgives them instantly.

If the proposal is approved by the county board, recipients will be selected at random based on qualifications like household income.