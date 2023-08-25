Cook County man charged with beating pregnant woman, threatening to shoot her

article

A north suburban man was charged after beating a pregnant woman Sunday morning.

Antony Hernandez, 33, was arrested following a domestic incident at his Mount Prospect apartment.

The incident happened around 3:20 a.m. at 305 West Enterprise Drive. A 911 call was made at a 7-Eleven store just a few blocks away, at 825 West Oakton Street, reporting a domestic battery.

The Des Plaines police arrived first and waited until Mount Prosect police arrived.

Hernandez allegedly threatened the victim with a loaded firearm during the altercation, as well. Police say the victim was beat multiple times leaving injuries to her face.

Officers searched Hernandez and found a plastic baggie containing a white powdery substance, which was believed to be cocaine, and an unspent bullet.

His apartment was legally searched and police found a firearm and another plastic bag with white powdery substance.

Hernandez was taken into custody. He was charged the following day with two felony counts of Aggravated Battery, one felony count of domestic battery, two felony counts of unlawful possession of weapons by a felon, and one felony count of unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.

His bond was set at $300,000 cash at a hearing on Wednesday.

Hernandez's next court date was scheduled for Sept. 15 in Cook County.