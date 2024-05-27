Cook County outages: More than 1,000 without power following strong winds, lightning

More than 1,000 people were without power in Cook County Monday morning after weekend storms.

ComEd was still reporting 15 outages as of 10 a.m. affecting 1,078 customers.

Sunday's severe weather shut down the Sueños Music Festival in downtown Chicago. Thousands were evacuated from Grant Park before the final act, Peso Pluma, was able to perform.

Lightning struck a middle school in Joliet early Sunday which led to a fire on the roof. No injuries were reported.

An apartment in Chicago's Tri-Taylor neighborhood was also struck by lightning and caught fire. There was damage to the roof and some debris fell in the roadway. At least one person was evacuated, but no one was injured.

More outage information as well as a map of current outages can be found on the ComEd website.