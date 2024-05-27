Expand / Collapse search

Cook County outages: More than 1,000 without power following strong winds, lightning

By Maggie Duly
Published  May 27, 2024 10:40am CDT
Severe weather in Chicago put damper on holiday weekend

Lightning caused damage to at least two buildings in the Chicago area Sunday. Stormy weather also delayed the Sueños Music Festival in downtown Chicago and ultimately led to the cancelation of Peso Pluma.

CHICAGO - More than 1,000 people were without power in Cook County Monday morning after weekend storms. 

ComEd was still reporting 15 outages as of 10 a.m. affecting 1,078 customers. 

Sunday's severe weather shut down the Sueños Music Festival in downtown Chicago. Thousands were evacuated from Grant Park before the final act, Peso Pluma, was able to perform. 

Lightning struck a middle school in Joliet early Sunday which led to a fire on the roof. No injuries were reported. 

An apartment in Chicago's Tri-Taylor neighborhood was also struck by lightning and caught fire. There was damage to the roof and some debris fell in the roadway. At least one person was evacuated, but no one was injured. 

More outage information as well as a map of current outages can be found on the ComEd website