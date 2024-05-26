Sueños Music Festival adds more artists to lineup after making cuts due to weather

Update (4:30 p.m. Sunday):

The Sueños Music Festival has added more artists to the lineup on Sunday after making cuts and announcing delays due to the weather conditions in Chicago.

"You spoke, we listened," the festival said on "X," formerly known as Twitter. "We've been working really hard behind the scenes to add back in as many artists to the lineup. Thank you to the artists teams for working with us!"

The new lineup is shared below:

4 p.m. - 4:10 p.m.: Delilah

4:15 p.m. - 4:35 p.m.: Alexis y Fido

4:40 p.m. - 5:20 p.m.: Jowell y Randy

5:25 p.m. - 5:45 p.m.: Bad Gyal

5:50 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.: Mora

6:35 p.m. - 6:55 p.m.: Gabito Ballesteros

7:15 p.m. - 8:15 p.m.: Maluma

9 p.m. - 10 p.m.: Peso Pluma

We'll bring more updates to this story as they become available.

Original:

Sueños Music Festival was delayed Sunday due to potential severe weather in the Chicago area.

The two-day, sold-out event at Grant Park kicked off Saturday with Reggae and Latin performers.

The festival's official X account posted around 8 a.m. that Sunday's festivities would be delayed. They later said that the festival would continue at 4 p.m.

Festival-goers were asked to hold off on heading to Grant Park until 3 p.m. for safety reasons.

A few of the artists who were scheduled to perform earlier Sunday were cut from the lineup.

Shared below are the start times for the current performers:

4:45 p.m. - 5:25 p.m.: Jowell y Randy

5:25 p.m. - 5:55 p.m.: Official host and DJ Dynamiq

5:55 p.m. - 6:35 p.m.: Mora

7:15 p.m. - 8:15 p.m.: Maluma

9 p.m. - 10 p.m.: Peso Pluma

This is the festival's third year and 130,000 people were in attendance on Saturday alone.