Sueños Music Festival draws massive crowd for third year: 'Brings everybody together'

With Memorial Day Weekend in full swing, safety is top of mind in Chicago.

Beaches across the city are now fully open for enjoyment and there are several street fairs and festivals happening as well.

One of the biggest – the Sueños Music Festival – was held at Grant Park Saturday afternoon.

This is the festival's third year and 130,000 people were in attendance.

"Hispanic culture just shares everything altogether… brings everybody together," said one attendee.

Besides Chicago staples like Robinson's Ribs with their famous pulled pork sandwiches, the event also showcased authentic Latin cuisines.

Seventy percent of the vendors were local.

The two-day, sold-out event also featured 25 of the hottest Reggae and Latin artists.

Chicago police were on hand to ensure safety, but all in all, it's another successful year for the event.

