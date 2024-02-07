Cook County poll workers can earn up to $400 for Presidential Primary

The Cook County Clerk's Office is actively seeking Election Judges and Polling Place Technicians for the upcoming March 19, 2024, Presidential Primary Election.

The compensation for poll workers has been raised to $250 for Election Judges and $400 for Polling Place Technicians, with training provided for both roles by the Clerk’s Office.

Cook County Clerk Karen Yarbrough emphasized the critical role poll workers play in ensuring the smooth operation of Election Day.

"Our Judges are the gatekeepers for election operations and their work is critically important to keeping Election Day running smoothly," said Yarbrough. "They are also the unsung heroes of our democratic process who provide a vital public service to voters leading up to and on Election Day."

Election Judges will be responsible for greeting voters, signing them in and ensuring the polling place's efficient operation.

Polling Place Technicians will collaborate with Election Judges to manage supplies and equipment, as well as assist with setup, maintenance and breakdown of election equipment.

To qualify as an Election Judge, individuals must be registered Cook County voters or eligible high school or college students aged 16 or older.

Additionally, the Clerk's Office is in need of bilingual Election Judges, who are proficient in languages such as Spanish, Chinese, Hindi, Korean, Tagalog, Polish, Russian, Ukrainian, Gujarati, Urdu and Arabic.

Prospective poll workers are encouraged to apply online at cookcountyclerk.com/work.