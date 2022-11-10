Cook County property tax sale begins next week

More than 45,000 properties are listed in the upcoming Cook County property tax sale.

Collectively, more than $169 million is due on these delinquent homes, businesses, and land.

The owners were notified by certified mail.

Property tax sale is a form of real estate investment. You are not buying the property, but you are buying the right to collect the past due property taxes plus interest.

The auction is set to begin on Tuesday.