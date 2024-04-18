Cook County reallocates $70 million to support migrants' needs

There's been a shift in funding for migrants living in Cook County.

On Thursday, the county board unanimously approved transferring $70 million from the Migrant Healthcare Program to pay for food and other operational costs.

The money will go to new arrivals in Chicago. The county also has another $30 million in an emergency fund.

It's estimated that overall, $321 million will be needed to pay for the migrant mission in Illinois this year.

Cook County hospitals have been the primary healthcare providers for migrants arriving in Chicago.

Health officials have provided comprehensive medical exams and care to migrants who have gone through the city's intake process, and have given follow-up care.