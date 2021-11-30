Cook County records over 1,000 homicides in 2021, highest since 1994

The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office confirmed the county has had over 1,000 homicides in 2021, which is the highest in decades.

The total number of homicides in 2021 as of Wednesday is 1,009.

The Medical Examiner's Office said the last time Cook County registered over 1,000 homicides was in 1994 with a total of 1,141.

According to officials, African Americans were the victims of 81 percent of homicides. Latinos accounted for just under 15 percent of homicide deaths.

Of total homicides, 88 percent of deaths were male.

In 2020, the county registered 986 total homicides, which was a 40 percent increase of 2019's total of 675, officials said.

In 2021, 927 of the 1,009 homicides were gun-related.

Of total homicides, 777 of those happened in the city of Chicago. Just under 23 percent of homicides happened in suburban Cook County, officials said.

According to data from the medical examiner's office, suburban Harvey has had 30 homicides, Maywood has had 16 homicides, Dolton has had 11 homicides, Calumet City and South Holland have both had eight homicides, Berwyn and Chicago Heights have each had seven homicides and Cicero and Markham have each had 6 homicides.

Additionally, the youngest person killed in Cook County was a 1-month-old boy. The oldest was an 84-year-old man.