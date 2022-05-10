Cook County remembers fallen officers with annual ceremony

It was a day to remember fallen officers in Cook County.

The 21st annual Cook County Peace Officers Memorial Ceremony began Tuesday morning with a silent motorcade, which led to a service at the Cermak Woods Forest Preserve.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 CHICAGO APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS

Fellow officers, plus families, were on hand to honor four officers killed in 2021.

"I am so incredibly thankful for the service of those who have cared and given of their life to enter our lives, to protect, to serve, to preserve, and to bring hope," one speaker said.

Advertisement

The officers honored included Chicago Police Officer Ella French, Cook County Sheriff's Officer Allen Giacchetti, Chicago Heights Officer Gary Hibbs, and Hometown Police Lieutenant James Kouski.