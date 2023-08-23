Cook County resident dies of West Nile Virus; first West Nile death reported in Illinois in 2023

The Illinois Department of Public Health is reporting the state's first West Nile Virus death of the year.

The person who died was a resident of suburban Cook County in their 90s and had an onset of symptoms in early August and died a short time later.

"We are sad to report the first death of the year from West Nile virus in Illinois," said IDPH Director Dr. Sameer Vohra. "This death and the 11 additional cases are a stark reminder that West Nile virus poses a serious risk, especially to older people and those with weakened immune systems. While the weather is warm and mosquitoes are breeding, we should all take precautions to ‘Fight the Bite’. Please protect yourself and your loved ones by reducing exposures, repelling insects with clothing and repellents, and reporting locations at high risk for producing mosquitoes."

Of the 12 human cases reported this year, seven were in Cook County, including two in Chicago, IDPH said.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

Additionally, Kane, Macon, Madison, Will and Woodford counties have each reported one human case of the virus.

In 2022, there were seven deaths from West Nile Virus and an additional 26 non-fatal cases.

The virus is transmitted through the bite of a Culex mosquito, commonly called a typical mosquito, which has picked up the virus by feeding on an infected bird, health officials said.

Common symptoms of the virus include fever, nausea, headache and muscle aches. Symptoms can last from a few days to a few weeks.