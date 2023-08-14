Cook County restaurant to be inducted into the National Vienna Beef Hot Dog Hall of Fame

A Cook County restaurant will be inducted into the National Vienna Beef Hot Dog Hall of Fame Tuesday.

Bunny Hutch in Lincolnwood will be the 147th member to be inducted into the Hall of Fame nationwide since it started in 2006.

CREDIT: Novelty Golf & Games / Bunny Hutch

The 50-year, family-owned business not only sells iconic hot dogs but has novelty golf, batting cages and games.

The ceremony will be held Tuesday at 10:30 a.m.