Armed robbery suspect in custody following Cook County manhunt

A person is in custody following a multiple agency manhunt for an armed robbery suspect in the western suburbs Saturday morning.

Brookfield Public Safety said residents should avoid the area around Washington Avenue and Sunnyside Avenue around 7 a.m.

The offender was located and arrested around 8 a.m.

Police say the offender was a suspect in an earlier armed robbery out of Forest Park.

The situation is over, and the area is secure.