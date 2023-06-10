Expand / Collapse search

Armed robbery suspect in custody following Cook County manhunt

By Fox 32 Digital Staff
Brookfield
CHICAGO - A person is in custody following a multiple agency manhunt for an armed robbery suspect in the western suburbs Saturday morning. 

Brookfield Public Safety said residents should avoid the area around Washington Avenue and Sunnyside Avenue around 7 a.m.

The offender was located and arrested around 8 a.m. 

Police say the offender was a suspect in an earlier armed robbery out of Forest Park

The situation is over, and the area is secure. 