Armed robbery suspect in custody following Cook County manhunt
CHICAGO - A person is in custody following a multiple agency manhunt for an armed robbery suspect in the western suburbs Saturday morning.
Brookfield Public Safety said residents should avoid the area around Washington Avenue and Sunnyside Avenue around 7 a.m.
The offender was located and arrested around 8 a.m.
Police say the offender was a suspect in an earlier armed robbery out of Forest Park.
The situation is over, and the area is secure.