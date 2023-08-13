Cook County rollover crash leaves 1 dead, 3 injured on I-290

One person was killed and three others were injured in a four-vehicle rollover crash on the outbound Eisenhower Expressway Sunday morning.

Illinois State Police responded to the deadly crash that happened on westbound 1-290 near Homan Avenue at 2:23 a.m.

A car traveling in the far left lane changed lanes sideswiping another car next to them before losing control.

The car that lost control skidded across each lane into the far right lane. A vehicle in the far right lane struck the out of control car.

There was a fourth vehicle parked on the right shoulder for an unknown reason prior to the crash. The out of control car continued into the shoulder striking the driver's side of the parked car before rolling over the top of it.

The driver and two passengers of the first vehicle were transported to an area hospital with injuries.

Police say the driver of the parked vehicle was pronounced dead on scene.

The drivers of the other two cars involved in the middle lanes refused medical attention.

The ISP Traffic Crash Reconstruction Unit (TCRU) is investigating. No further information is available.