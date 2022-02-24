Expand / Collapse search

Cook County sheriff, Chicago Alderman brave dunk tank at Mount Carmel High School

Cook County Sheriff Tom Dart is taking a different approach to plunging. He and Chicago Alderman Matt O'Shea hopped into a dunk tank at Mount Carmel High School. The event is raising money for Special Olympics Chicago.

COOK COUNTY, Ill. - A group of kids can now say they dunked the Sheriff.  

To drum up support for this year’s Special Olympics Polar Plunge, Cook County Sheriff Tom Dart and Chicago Ald. Matt O’Shea climbed into a dunk tank at Mount Carmel High School Thursday.  

The alderman says more than 7,000 Special Olympic athletes are in the city, — that’s why he and the sheriff braved the elements to plunge.  

"It was cold, it was really cold.  I think they threw ice cubes in the water, actually.  You really couldn't feel yourself and as you look at the response as I went under. I wasn't ready for it," said O’Shea.  

The alderman, who is the president of Special Olympics Chicago, is encouraging everyone to check out www.chicagopolarplunge.org to sign up, volunteer or donate to the cause.  

Every dollar raised supports Chicago athletes.