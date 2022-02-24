Cook County sheriff, Chicago Alderman brave dunk tank at Mount Carmel High School

A group of kids can now say they dunked the Sheriff.

To drum up support for this year’s Special Olympics Polar Plunge, Cook County Sheriff Tom Dart and Chicago Ald. Matt O’Shea climbed into a dunk tank at Mount Carmel High School Thursday.

The alderman says more than 7,000 Special Olympic athletes are in the city, — that’s why he and the sheriff braved the elements to plunge.

"It was cold, it was really cold. I think they threw ice cubes in the water, actually. You really couldn't feel yourself and as you look at the response as I went under. I wasn't ready for it," said O’Shea.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

The alderman, who is the president of Special Olympics Chicago, is encouraging everyone to check out www.chicagopolarplunge.org to sign up, volunteer or donate to the cause.

Advertisement

Every dollar raised supports Chicago athletes.