Cook County Sheriff Tom Dart calls for national carjacking database to help solve crimes

Chicago's carjacking crisis is showing no signs of slowing down.

New Chicago Police Department data shows there has been 306 carjackings so far this year, which is an 11-percent increase compared to last year.

The new data comes as the US Senate staged a hearing on how to prevent and solve carjackings more efficiently.

Cook County Sheriff Tom Dart was one of the law enforcement officials to testify during Tuesday’s committee hearing.

During the hearing, Dart pushed for more federal support to investigate these crimes. One of the tools he is asking for is a national carjacking database, so stolen cars can be tracked across state lines.

He's also calling for auto manufacturers to play a role in stopping these crimes.

Dart wants a 24/7 hot line that police can use to legally get tracing data on any stolen vehicle.

Dart notes this isn't just a Chicago problem. In 2021, carjackings were up more than 50 percent in New York City and 65 percent in Minneapolis.