Cook County Sheriff Tom Dart tests positive for COVID-19

On Friday, Cook County Sheriff Tom Dart received confirmation that he tested positive for COVID-19.

Dart began feeling symptomatic on Friday, Nov. 20 and immediately self-quarantined. He has not worked since Nov. 19.

He says he is uncertain where he contracted the virus, but has been working around the clock to combat the virus at the Sheriff’s Office.

Dart remains symptomatic and is under the care of his physician. He is recovering at home.