Cook County Sheriff Tom Dart tests positive for COVID-19

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Tom Dart
FOX 32 Chicago
COOK COUNTY - On Friday, Cook County Sheriff Tom Dart received confirmation that he tested positive for COVID-19.

Dart began feeling symptomatic on Friday, Nov. 20 and immediately self-quarantined. He has not worked since Nov. 19.

He says he is uncertain where he contracted the virus, but has been working around the clock to combat the virus at the Sheriff’s Office.

Dart remains symptomatic and is under the care of his physician. He is recovering at home.