Cook County sheriff: Traffic stop leads to 'ghost gun' and drug arrests on Chicago's South Side

The Brief Three men were arrested near 75th and Dobson on Chicago’s South Side. Authorities recovered loaded firearms, including a "ghost gun," and suspected cannabis. The men face a mix of drug and weapons charges.



Three men were arrested during a traffic stop in Chicago’s Grand Crossing neighborhood after investigators recovered firearms and suspected drugs, according to the Cook County Sheriff’s Office.

What we know:

The arrests happened near 75th Street and Dobson Avenue, where members of the Sheriff’s Police Organized Crime Division pulled over a vehicle and found weapons and drugs inside, officials said.

Maurice Jones, 22, was driving the vehicle. Investigators say he had weed on him and was charged with unlawful possession of cannabis and possession of a controlled substance.

Another passenger, 22-year-old Jakobie McKinney, was allegedly carrying a loaded firearm with 17 rounds of ammunition. The sheriff’s office said he didn’t have a valid FOID card or concealed carry license. He was charged with aggravated unlawful possession of a weapon.

The third man, 20-year-old Damonte Thompson, was reportedly in possession of a rifle described as a "ghost gun" — loaded with 22 rounds — as well as about 118 grams of weed. He also lacked a FOID card or concealed carry license and is facing multiple drug charges and aggravated unlawful possession of a firearm, police said.

Officials said all three men were taken into custody without incident.

The three suspects arrested in this case, and the items reportedly recovered by sheriff's police. Officials did not say who's who.

What we don't know:

Authorities did not say why the vehicle was initially stopped.