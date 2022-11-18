Cook County sheriff wants to track residents' vehicles in the event they're stolen

The Cook County Sheriff's Office needs your help unlocking an anti-car theft tool.

The sheriff has launched an online consent form, giving his office the ability to access tracking data from your car's manufacturer in the event that it is stolen.

Most cars made after 2015 have some tracking capabilities, but the police cannot use them without the authorization from the owner.

Once you complete the online form, you will be mailed two stickers that say, "Tracked Vehicle."

Sheriff Tom Dart hopes the stickers will ward off would-be robbers.