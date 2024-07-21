Cook County Sheriff warns of phone scam targeting residents

The Cook County Sheriff issued an alert about a recent phone scam targeting residents Sunday morning.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, multiple residents have reported receiving calls threatening arrest if they don’t pay outstanding warrants or fines for missed jury duty.

The scammers told the victims to travel to the Daley Center or Sheriff’s Police Headquarters in Maywood to settle the supposed debts.

Sheriff’s officials emphasized that legitimate law enforcement does not request immediate payment over the phone or solicit payments in person. They advised residents to never provide personal information or follow instructions from such callers.

"The public should be aware that these calls are a scam," Sheriff Thomas Dart said. "Sheriff’s officers never ask for immediate compliance with orders over the phone nor call individuals to inform them about outstanding warrants."

If contacted by someone claiming to be a law enforcement officer, residents are encouraged to obtain the caller’s name, badge number, and phone number. Instead of following the caller’s instructions, they should directly contact the agency the caller claims to represent to verify the legitimacy of the call.

Anyone who believes they have been targeted by this scam is urged to report the incident to the Sheriff’s Police Investigations Section at 708-865-4896 or the non-emergency number at 847-635-1188.