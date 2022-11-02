Cook County Sheriff's Office partners with children's hospitals to distribute free gun locks

As gun ownership continues to rise dramatically, the Cook County Sheriff’s Office is partnering with local children’s hospitals to distribute free gun locks.

Dart says the safety devices will help keep firearms out of the hands of children.

Medical staff will work with families to determine those at risk.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

"Gun violence is now the leading cause of death for children and teens in this country. We view accidental gun death as a critical pediatric health issue," said Dr. Frank Belmonte, Advocate's Chief Medical Officer. "If we save just one child’s life as a result of this project, it will be well worth it."

Medical professional are reminding gun-owners to keep the key in a safe place.